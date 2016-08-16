South Korea wants to outfit its destroyers with new US missile defences amid tensions with North Korea

US Navy ROKS Sejong the Great, their Aegis-equipped ship, during the 2008 Busan International Fleet Review.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency recently reported that the country may seek to buy Raytheon SM-3 ballistic defence missiles from the US as tensions rise with North Korea and in the broader Pacific region.

The missiles, if acquired, would replace the SM-2 missiles currently fielded by South Korea’s Aegis destroyers and improve their range from about 100 miles to more than 300 miles, significantly extending their layers of missile defence.

The move to acquire better missile defences comes after North Korea launched two “No Dong” intermediate-range ballistic missiles, one of which landed near the Sea of Japan.

Raytheon A Raytheon SM-3 launches from the vertical launcher on the front deck of a ship.

The South Korean Navy plans to build three more Sejong the Great-class guided missile destroyers that use the same radar and launch system as the US Navy’s Arleigh Burke-class BMD guided missile destroyers, the US Naval Institute reports. As the current ships cannot accommodate the SM-3 missiles, the newer ships may be modified for their use.

The SM-3 missiles would leverage the South Korean Navy’s powerful radar to accurately and reliably destroy incoming ballistic missiles while they’re still in space, and safely distant from targets on the surface.

The Naval Institute also notes that the news of South Korea’s SM-3 deliberation was met with immediate and harsh rebuke from a Chinese state-run news agency: “It is unmistakably a strategic misjudgment for Seoul to violate the core interests of its two strong neighbours, at the cost of its own security, and only in the interests of American hegemony.”

The State Department would not confirm the possible foreign military sale, but a single SM-3 missile costs at least $9 million, according to the US Department of Defence Fiscal Year 2015 Budget Request.

Watch the SM-3 missile intercept tests in the video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.