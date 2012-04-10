The Millennium Falcon May Have Been Spotted Over South Korea

Over the weekend, a passenger on a flight over Seoul, South Korea, was able to get out a camera and record an unusual sight.



As seen in a video posted on gather.com, a small, glowing orb appears in view for a brief second before flying out of the frame.

Like any UFO sighting, we’re very sceptical that this is close to being real and not a small bug or a refraction of light. But the similarity to the shape of the Millennium Falcon makes us think that perhaps George Lucas knows more than he’s letting on.

Check it out for yourself below (YouTube via Gather):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Check out another sighting at an air show >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.