PHOTOS: South Korean Special Forces Play Shirtless In Snow In Bizarre Military Exercise

Photo: ap
South Korean Special Warfare Forces conducted their cold endurance training this week.The exercise includes running in full winter gear as well as shirtless.But there is more.
The soldiers also rub vigorously their naked torsos with snow…
South Korean Special Warfare Forces run on the snow during a winter exercise in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 8, 2010. More than 200 soldiers participated in the one-month winter exercise. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Half-naked officers of the South Korean Special Warfare Forces hurl snow during a winter exercise in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2011. (AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man, Pool)
Half-naked South Korean Special Warfare Forces reacts during a winter exercise in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2011. (AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man, Pool)
South Korean Special Warfare Forces lay down on the snow during a winter exercise in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 8, 2010. More than 200 soldiers participated in the one-month winter exercise. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
South Korean Special Warfare Forces yell on the snow during a winter exercise in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 8, 2010. More than 200 soldiers participated in the one-month winter exercise. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
South Korean Special Warfare Forces train on the snow during a winter exercise in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 8, 2010. More than 200 soldiers participated in the one-month winter exercise. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Half-naked South Korean Special Warfare Forces hurl snow during a winter exercise in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 8, 2010. More than 200 soldiers participated in the one-month winter exercise. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Half-naked officers of the South Korean Special Warfare Force hurls snow during a winter exercise in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2011. (AP Photo/ Lee Jin-man, Pool)
South Korean Special Warfare Forces patrol on the snow during a winter exercise in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 8, 2010. More than 200 soldiers participated in the one-month winter exercise. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
