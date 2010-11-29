South Korea Slams China's Feeble Attempt To Cool The Crisis

The view from everywhere outside of China or North Korea is that China has been irresponsibly slow in dealing with renewed North Korea belligerence.



Beijing made its first substantial move last night, calling for the resumption of “Six-Party Talks” (discussions between N. Korea, S. Korea, Japan, China, the US, and Russia) regarding the situation.

But according to Korean news agency Yonhap, the call has already been rejected

South Korean President Lee Myung-bak told a visiting senior Chinese official earlier Sunday that Seoul was not interested in the early resumption of the six-party talks as it is more urgent to deal with Pyongyang’s belligerence.

Seoul’s foreign ministry also effectively rejected Beijing’s proposal, saying that China’s offer to resume six-party talks on North Korea “should be studied very carefully” and creating the right atmosphere for reopening the negotiations is a priority.

