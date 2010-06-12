Top South Korean General Was Wasted On Night Of Cheonan Attack

A South Korean audit has revealed wide-ranging incompetence on the night of the Cheonan attack, including drunken behaviour by the nation’s top military commander, according to The Hankyoreh.



General Lee Sang-eui passed out soon after learning of the attack:

With regard to Lee Sang-eui’s personal responsibility, a number of military sources reported that following a military leaders’ forum at the Gyeryongdae compound the day of the Cheonan’s sinking, he traveled to Seoul by KTX in a heavily inebriated state following a group dinner.

The sources said that he reportedly arrived at the defence Ministry command control room around 10:42 p.m. that evening and, after spending about 10 minutes attending a situation assessment meeting supervised by the ministry, effectively abandoned his duties and fell asleep.

More serious could be alleged cover-ups on the night of the attack. When another ship, the Sokcho, reported to fleet command it had fired on a North Korean submarine, the report was changed to say the ship had fired on a fleet of birds, according to Chosun Ilbo.

It’s suddenly become more why there are so many mysteries surrounding the Cheonan attack. Without unfettered evidence of attack, the international response will be (and has been) limited.

Don’t Miss: Here’s What You Need To Know About The South Korean Economy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.