South Koreans are climbing into coffins and holding 'mock funerals' to better appreciate life

In order to appreciate life and cope with stress, South Korean companies are offering “death experiences” where you lay in a coffin, write out your will, and imagine what it’s like to die, the Associated Press reports.

One such company, the funeral service Hyowon Healing Center, has had 15,000 people participate in the mock funerals since 2012.

The participants say the experience puts it all into perspective.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

