South Korea Gets Ready To Hold Drills That Pyongyang Says Will Force Immediate Retaliation

Photo: ap

The Korean conflict just escalated into a global crisis again.In the past several hours, North Korea has threatened to retaliate against any further “reckless military provocation,” aka live fire drills. The national news service also said: “The S. Korean group of traitors and the puppet military warmongerers had better cogitate about the [Korean People’s Army’s] warning” (via Voice Of America correspondent Steve Herman).



South Korea responded by saying it would go ahead with plans to hold another drill as soon as tomorrow. A drill on Yeonpyeong Island may have set off the attack on Nov. 23.

Any further attack risks a sudden escalation — if either side stands by its promises — to war.

