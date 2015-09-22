Before and after: Patient transformations in the world's plastic surgery capital

Drake Baer
Eye Surgery 2JK Plastic Surgery

Seoul, South Korea, is the plastic surgery capital of the world.

The high-status neighbourhood of Gangnam has 500 aesthetic centres alone.

Tech Insider visited JK Plastic Surgery, one of South Korea’s leading cosmetic centres, to learn more about why plastic surgery is so central to the culture.

JK is located in Apgujeong, a riverside area in Gangnam, Seoul.

Google Maps

It sees about 10,000 patients a year.

Will Wei / Tech Insider

Half of them are international.

Will Wei / Tech Insider

Dr. Hang-Seok Choi, plastic surgeon and director at JK, walked us through a few of the most popular operations in Korea, and explained why plastic surgery is so huge there.

Will Wei / Tech Insider

'Eyelid surgery is obviously the most popular surgery,' Dr. Choi says. Unlike many Westerners, most Koreans have 'monolid' eyes. This means there isn't an eyelid crease, which is traditionally taken as a sign of beauty.

JK Plastic Surgery

'Most Koreans don't have a double eyelid line, so in that case, sometimes they look sleepy and tired,' he says.

JK Plastic Surgery

'Ladies want to have beautiful look, defined look,' says Choi. Multiple clinics we talked to say that the double eyelid is the most popular by far, since it's cheaper and has a shorter recovery time than other operations.

JK Plastic Surgery

According to Choi, Koreans previously elected mostly to have facial surgeries.

JK Plastic Surgery

But more recently, body contouring has become popular.

JK Plastic Surgery

As have breast surgeries, which Dr. Choi specialises in.

JK Plastic Surgery

Anti-ageing surgeries -- like face lifts and hair rejuvenation -- are also popular.

JK Plastic Surgery

But why is plastic surgery -- as extreme as restructuring the jawline -- so common?

JK Plastic Surgery

Korea is a very competitive society, Choi says, and people are pushed closely together.

Chung Sung-Jun / Getty

It's widely agreed that people who look better have an advantage in the job market, Dr. Choi says, especially since your photo is included in your résumé for most jobs.

Chung Sung-Jun / Getty

It's not just women; Choi says that 15% to 20% of his clinic's clients are men.

JK Plastic Surgery

Dr. Choi says that the future of cosmetic surgery depends on two things:

Will Wei / Tech Insider

And minimally invasive surgery techniques, like laser hair removal, which require very little recovery time.

Ideal Image / YouTube

