Before and after: Patient transformations in the world's plastic surgery capital

Seoul, South Korea, is the plastic surgery capital of the world.
The high-status neighbourhood of Gangnam has 500 aesthetic centres alone.
Tech Insider visited JK Plastic Surgery, one of South Korea’s leading cosmetic centres, to learn more about why plastic surgery is so central to the culture.
Dr. Hang-Seok Choi, plastic surgeon and director at JK, walked us through a few of the most popular operations in Korea, and explained why plastic surgery is so huge there.
'Eyelid surgery is obviously the most popular surgery,' Dr. Choi says. Unlike many Westerners, most Koreans have 'monolid' eyes. This means there isn't an eyelid crease, which is traditionally taken as a sign of beauty.
'Most Koreans don't have a double eyelid line, so in that case, sometimes they look sleepy and tired,' he says.
'Ladies want to have beautiful look, defined look,' says Choi. Multiple clinics we talked to say that the double eyelid is the most popular by far, since it's cheaper and has a shorter recovery time than other operations.
It's widely agreed that people who look better have an advantage in the job market, Dr. Choi says, especially since your photo is included in your résumé for most jobs.
