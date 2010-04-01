South Korea Is NOT Convinced The Shipwreck Was An Accident

The world was quick to dismiss the Korean shipwreck as accidental and not the kind of thing that could lead to nuclear war.



But in Korea some have already come to a dangerous conclusion.

Here’s some headlines from today’s Chosun Ilbo:

Speculation Focuses on N.Korean Semi-Submersibles

N.Korean Submarine ‘Left Base Before the Cheonan Sank’

Cheonan ‘May Have Hit N.Korean Mine’

Gov’t Declines to Comment on Cause of Naval Incident

Editorial: The Men Who Die for Kim Jong-il’s Criminal Stupidity

Shipwreck Survivors Prevented from Telling Their Story

In other words, the president is refusing to comment or let sailors comment. But the military is blaming at best an errant North Korean mine from the Soviet era, and at worst a North Korean submarine that was seen leaving base via US satellite images.

Remember, if North Korea attacks South Korea, the U.S. is obliged to go to war. If this seems important to you, follow the story here or at Chosun Ilbo.

