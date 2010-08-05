South Korea Is Getting Bullied By A New Rogue Dictator

Word has gotten out that South Korea is a pushover for rogue dictators.



The new harassment comes from Libya’s Colonel Qaddafi, who accuses Seoul of espionage and demands $1 billion in civil engineering work as compensation, according to JoongAng Daily:

“The Libyan authorities made the demands [for the construction] to the Korean delegation that recently visited the country to resolve the situation,” the official told the paper Tuesday. “Libya also said it will restrict Korean businesses in the country if its demands were not met.”

And why stop at monetary demands?

Libya also asked Korea to correct negative depictions of it and its leader Muammar el-Qaddafi in local textbooks, the official said, and asked the government to stop Korean Christian missionary activities in the Muslim nation. The demands are seen as being out of the ordinary. “When a conflict arises over an espionage operation, it is the international norm for a deputy head of the intelligence agency to visit the disturbed country and express an apology,” the official said. “The Libyan’s requests for astronomical compensation and the spy’s list of contacts are unusual.”

Korea’s deteriorating relations with Africa show a striking difference from China. Unfortunately, America is politically aligned with the former.

