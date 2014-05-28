South Korea Hospital Fire Kills At Least 21

A fire at a hospital in southern South Korea killed 21 people and injured seven others, Yonhap News Agency is reporting, citing police and fire officials.

Six of the injured were in critical condition, Yonhap reported.

The incident comes as the country still mourns the deaths of more than 300, when a ferry capsized and sank off the coast.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as we learn more.

