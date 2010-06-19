South Korea Goes On Red Alert After Mistaking Helium Balloons For North Korean Paratroopers

South Korea mobilized special forces yesterday to respond to reports of “40 to 50 flying objects resembling parachutes,” reports JoongAng Daily. Thankfully, this was not a North Korean invasion:

A military source told the Joong-Ang Ilbo that the military, together with the police, mobilized a special task force early yesterday morning after it received a report from a resident living in Ansan, South Chung-cheong, that 40 to 50 flying objects resembling parachutes descended on a mountain the previous night. The resident told the military that human movements were also sensed in the area where the objects fell.

The military checked radar systems but found nothing, the source said. But in case North Korea was trying to infiltrate, officials sent the report up the chain of command to defence Minister Kim Tae-young. Kim and Lee Sang-eui, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, then ordered a military task force formed.

The source said the flying objects turned out to be balloons from a nearby kindergarten.

It’s a funny story if you’re not living in South Korea, listening to Kim Jong-il talk about turning Seoul into a sea of flame.

Although markets seem to have dismissed the threat of war — with the benchmark KOSPI up nearly 10 per cent since late May — many Koreans are still freaking out. Remember, just this week North Korea threatened military retaliation in the event of any UN censure.

Don’t miss: How North Korean Artillery Could Level Seoul In Two Hours

