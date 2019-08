On a recent trip to South Korea, we walked by a countless number of “PC bangs” — internet cafes in which the majority of its clientele spend an average of five hours playing computer games. See what it’s like inside a PC bang and find out why they’re so popular in South Korea.

Produced by Will Wei

Follow TI: On Facebook



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.