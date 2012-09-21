South Korea Fires Warning Shots At North Korean Ships

T



Photo: AP Photo/Yonhap, Bae Jae-Man

he South Korean navy fired warning shots at a North Korean boat on Friday, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reports.Six boats had violated the sea border starting at 11:00 a.m. In response, two South Korean patrol vessels were sent to the area to monitor the situation. They broadcasted radio warnings twice and then firing off dozens of warning shots from around 3 p.m., military officials said.

There was no clash with the North’s navy.

Fishing boats routinely compete in the seafood-rich Yellow Sea waters, claimed by both countries during crab-catching season, which is now “in high gear,” according to the AP.

