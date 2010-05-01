South Korea Confirms That A Direct Heavy Torpedo Sank The Cheonan, But Still Won't Accuse North Korea

South Korea’s own CSI team has figured out the exact cause of the Cheonan shipwreck, except for one key detail.

Here’s what they know so far, according to Chosun Ilbo:

A team of scientists believes that the Navy corvette Cheonan sank after being hit by a heavy 206 kg torpedo that ran at a speed of 65 km/h…. exploded underwater 2.3 m from the ship with power equivalent to 206 kg of TNT… a series of internal explosions occurred in the stern for about 80 seconds… the ship was probably hit by a Chinese-made 206 kg-class Yu-3 heavy torpedo.

What they don’t know can’t prove is that North Korea fired the torpedo.

Let’s consider who could have fired the torpedo. China could be blowing up foreign ships to prove its dominance in the region. A Soviet submarine that never came home could be on the rampage. Al Qaeda might have their own submarine. Or it could be the militaristic rogue state next door that has a long history of nearly provoking war.

The only real question is whether this was a stupid, irrational move by Kim Jong-il or part of a larger plan to force economic concessions.

Your move, Myung-bak Lee.

Here’s what’s at risk: What You Need To Know About The South Korea Economy –>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.