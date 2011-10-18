South Korean Scientists Claim To Have Produced The World's First Coyote Clones

Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Christopher Bruno

A team of South Korean scientists is claiming to have cloned eight coyotes, which were born in June, in partnership with the country’s provincial government, according to the AP (via The Washington Post).The project was led by controversial stem-cell scientist Hwang Woo-Suk, whose work garnered international hype in 2004 when he claimed to have produced the world’s first stem-cell line from a cloned human embryo.



Hwang was discredited a year later when allegations surfaced that his research was faked.

The disgraced scientist and his team are, however, credited with producing the world’s first dog clone, Snuppy, in 2005, which was confirmed to be a true clone.

South Korea’s Gyeonggi Province has also announced future plans to to clone to an African dog and mammoth, reports the AFP.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.