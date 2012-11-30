South Korea Cancels Rocket Launch With Just 17 Minutes Left On The Countdown Clock

S. Korea Space Launch Vehicle

Photo: Khrunichev

With just 17 minutes left on the countdown clock, South Korea called off plans to launch their first research satellite into orbit on Thursday. This is the nation’s third failed attempt to shoot a rocket into space, and the second time this particular rocket, known as Naro-1, has been grounded.The mission was cancelled because of an issue with the rocket propulsion system, according to Reuters. The system is responsible for steering the vehicle.



In October, the launch was halted just a few hours before liftoff because of a fuel leak.

According to a statement from Khrunichev, the launch vehicle will be removed form the pad at Naro Launch Base, but it’s not clear how long it will take to fix the glitch.

Launches in August 2009 and June 2010 also ended into failure.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.