Kim Jong-il Says He Has Embarrassing Tapes Of South Korean Diplomats Offering Bribes And "Begging" For A Summit

Pyongyang claims that South Korean delegates offered bribes in an attempt to arrange a series of cross-border summits.



Seoul claims the meeting was aimed at seeking an apology for the Cheonan attack.

Whether true or not, the message is seen as an attempt to divide and embarrass South Korea’s government, according to Chosun Ilbo. And embarrasing it would be:

[DPRK] claimed that when the meeting came to a rupture, National Intelligence Service official Hong Chang-hwa, took an envelope of money from a suitcase on the instruction of Kim Tae-hyo, the presidential secretary for national security strategy…

Hong tried to put the envelope into a North Korean delegate’s hand, but the North Korean threw it away, and Hong blushed and became nervous. Hong then clumsily picked it up and he was so ashamed he could not even say goodbye properly, the official said.

Yesterday North Korea’s National defence Commission went a step further by threatening to release tapes of the secret meeting.

