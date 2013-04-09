South Korea Believes North Could Launch Missile Test As Soon As Tomorrow

In addition to fresh new threats about “Thermo-Nuclear War“, there’s also a belief that North Korea will soon launch a missile as a test.
YTN: #ROK gov’t considers #DPRK may launch missile tomorrow (Wednesday). #Korea
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) April 9, 2013
Yonhap quotes “multiple gov’t sources” saying #ROK believes #DPRK “ready to launch missile” moved to east sea. #Korea
— Steve Herman (@W7VOA) April 9, 2013
