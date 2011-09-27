South Korea Has Found An Interesting Way To Deal With The Brawls That Keep Breaking Out In Parliament

The South Korean National Assembly has become infamous for the fistfights that periodically break out among its members.



The brawls are said to be a show for the media–but now the government body has decided to reel in the fighting and has figured out an innovative way to do so.

Apparently, the Foreign Affairs committee has decorated the assembly chambers with nearly $5 million worth of rare antique vases–and anyone who breaks one is expected to compensate the department for the damage, according to the Rich Times (via Xinhua.net).

We don’t know whether the presence of fancy pottery will deflect the violence–but we sure like this out-of-the-box thinking.

Check out this video of a 2009 South Korean assembly brawl:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

