South Korea Acquits Doomsaying Financial Blogger

Good news for free speech in South Korea. A court has acquitted “Minerva”, the pseudonymous blogger who was arrested in January for writing posts about the economy that were too negative.



Minerva, real name Park Dae-sung, gained a cult following online predicting a financial crisis, including the bankruptcy of Lehman. Though he claimed on his site to be a former finance professional, he was in fact unemployed 30-year old with little economic training.

Now, hopefully he’ll start blogging again and someone will make English translations.

