South Florida Is The Latest School To Unveil Crazy Uniforms

Cork Gaines
South Florida Wounded Warrior Project

Photo: University of South Florida

The helmet seen at right will be worn by the University of South Florida when they take on in-state rival Miami Hurricanes this weekend.But before we go nuts making fun of them, it should be noted that these uniforms will be worn in honour of wounded veterans.

USF is one of several schools this season that is participating in Under Armour’s “Wounded Warrior Project,” a project dedicated to helping and serving injured service members.

Here is a look at the overall concept

'Stars and Stripes' is how they are describing the pattern

Although that seems like a bit of a stretch

The pattern is even on the shoes

It will be interesting to see what this looks like from afar

The gloves have the most patriotic feel

And well, there is this view also

