South Florida Is The Latest School To Unveil Crazy Uniforms

Photo: University of South Florida

The helmet seen at right will be worn by the University of South Florida when they take on in-state rival Miami Hurricanes this weekend.But before we go nuts making fun of them, it should be noted that these uniforms will be worn in honour of wounded veterans.



USF is one of several schools this season that is participating in Under Armour’s “Wounded Warrior Project,” a project dedicated to helping and serving injured service members.

