Buy An Entire Town In South Dakota For Less Than $1 Million

Julie Zeveloff
scenic nd

Photo: David T. Olsen Real Estate

Forget private islands and sprawling ranches. There’s an entire town for sale in the Badlands of South Dakota, and with a listing price of $799,000, it’s a bargain (via eXtravaganzi).The town, appropriately named Scenic, totals around 46 acres. It had a population of just 87 in 2000, and is mainly a place for travellers to restock on gas and groceries, according to the listing.

Scenic is currently owned by Twila Merril, a businesswoman who wants to sell the parcel along with the post office, convenience store, dance hall, two retail stores, train depot, saloon, museum, two houses and two jails that sit on it, eXtravaganzi reports.

The town was originally listed at $3 million, but Merril dropped the price when it failed to sell after two years.

An aerial view of Scenic, SD

Gas, liquor and food

The Longhorn Saloon

The town comes with two houses

And two jails

It's mostly a pit stop for tourists

It's an hour from Rapid City

And located in the heart of the Badlands National Forest

There's lots of property for sale out west

