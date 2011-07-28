Buy An Entire Town In South Dakota For Less Than $1 Million

Photo: David T. Olsen Real Estate

Forget private islands and sprawling ranches. There’s an entire town for sale in the Badlands of South Dakota, and with a listing price of $799,000, it’s a bargain (via eXtravaganzi).The town, appropriately named Scenic, totals around 46 acres. It had a population of just 87 in 2000, and is mainly a place for travellers to restock on gas and groceries, according to the listing.



Scenic is currently owned by Twila Merril, a businesswoman who wants to sell the parcel along with the post office, convenience store, dance hall, two retail stores, train depot, saloon, museum, two houses and two jails that sit on it, eXtravaganzi reports.

The town was originally listed at $3 million, but Merril dropped the price when it failed to sell after two years.

