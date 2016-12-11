South Dakota State scores touchdown on fantastic trick play where they hide the runner with the ball

South Dakota State took an early 7-0 lead on North Dakota State on Saturday with one of the more fun trick plays of the college football season.

Lined up at the five-yard line, South Dakota bunched up several offensive linemen, seemingly preparing to bulldoze their way into the end zone.

Quarterback Taryn Christion took the snap and quickly handed the ball off to running back Brady Mengarelli, who was crouched behind the offensive line. Christion and wide receiver Alex Wilde then ran to the right, distracting the defence.

In the meantime, as the defence followed Christion and Wilde, Mengarelli stood up and ran his way into the end zone.

Something straight out of “Little Giants”! This is how South Dakota St. just scored on NDSU…???????????? #Jackrabbits #Bison pic.twitter.com/Bl9bJPU5GP

— Hobie Artigue (@HobieFOX9) December 10, 2016

