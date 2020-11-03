South Dakota's Mike Rounds faces off against Senate challenger Dan Ahlers: live results

Sen. Mike Rounds faces off against Democrat Dan Ahlers.

Rounds gained his Senate seat in 2014 after defeating his Democratic opponent by 21 percentage points.

South Dakota overwhelmingly voted for President Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

See the live coverage and full results from the U.S. Senate elections.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds looks to defend his US Senate seat against Democratic challenger Dan Ahlers, who is a Democratic state lawmaker.

Rounds was elected to Congress in 2014 when he defeated Democrat Rick Weiland by 20.9 percentage points. He previously served as the governor of South Dakota from 2003 to 2012.

In the 2016 presidential election, South Dakota overwhelmingly voted for now-President Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton by just under 30 points.

The contest is “safe” Republican, per projections by Sabato’s Crystal Ball with the University of Virginia Centre for Politics.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.