Donald Trump projected to win South Dakota

Donald Trump is projected to win South Dakota, according to Decision Desk HQ.

South Dakota has voted for a Republican president in every election since 1968.

The state holds three electoral votes.

All three of the state’s congressional seats are held by Republicans.

Polls in South Dakota closed at 9 p.m.

South Dakota has voted Republican in every presidential election since 1968, reliably serving as a Republican stronghold. The only major down-ballot race in the state is in the Senate between Sen. Mike Rounds and Democratic challenger Dan Ahlers.

The state is firmly in Republican control, with Republicans holding both houses of the state legislature, governor, and all three congressional seats. South Dakota has three electoral votes and is not expected by analysts to be competitive.

