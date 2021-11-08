A South Carolina trash can with a ‘mind of it’s own’ washed up on a shore more than 3,500 miles across the Atlantic

People walk along the beach the morning of May 29, 2021 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Keith McGreal found a South Carolina trash can washed up on the shore of a local beach in Ireland.

The trash can seemed to have traveled more than 3,500 miles (5,633km) from Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach said it wasn’t sure when exactly the trash can went missing.

A trash can from South Carolina traveled more than 3,500 miles (5,633km) across the Atlantic and washed up on a shore in Ireland.

In a statement, The City of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina they received an email from Keith McGreal, who sent photos of the washed-up trash can.

McGreal said he spotted the stickers on the can, which washed up on a beach in Mulranny, County Mayo, on the West Coast of Ireland.

“Amazing to think it traveled all the way across the Atlantic. Over 5500km away,” McGreal said in his message.

Myrtle Beach said they would have preferred for the trash can to have stayed on their beach rather than “gallivanting all over the world via the Gulf Stream.”

The city said it was unsure when the trash can went missing, but assumes it probably happened during a wind or storm event. They added that they normally remove trash containers from the beaches before a hurricane, but “this one apparently had a mind of its own.”

“We’ve already had a city employee volunteer to come fetch it. (Smile) Thanks again for sharing. Please recycle our wayward traveling can. And, come see us next time you’re on this side of the pond. Slán leat!” The city wrote in response.