A South Carolina teacher was arrested after a student took a pack of marijuana edibles from a prize box in her classroom, sheriff says

A file photo of edible marijuana candies in California in January 2020. Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

A South Carolina elementary school teacher was arrested after her student picked marijuana gummies from a classroom prize box, authorities say.

The sheriff’s office executed a search warrant on her home and found four more bags of edibles.

No students consumed the marijuana gummies, authorities said.

A 27-year-old elementary school teacher in Lexington, South Carolina, was arrested after authorities investigated claims a student picked gummies that contained marijuana from a classroom prize box.

Victoria Farish Weiss, who turned herself into authorities Friday, was charged with one count of possession of a Schedule I drug, the Lexington County Sheriff’s office said in a statement shared on Facebook.

Weiss did not immediately return Insider’s request for comment.

The Sheriff’s office said it became involved in the case on September 23 when it was alerted that a student at Rocky Creek Elementary School had pulled a bag of marijuana edibles from a prize box in Weiss’ classroom that was used to “reward students.”

According to a report from WIS-TV, authorities said Weiss brought a bag of candy from Dollar General to her classroom and two students were allowed to pick from it. One student grabbed a bag labeled “Stoney Patch Kids” thinking they were Sour Patch Kids, authorities said.

“Detectives confirmed during interviews that Weiss took the pack of edibles from the student and told him to pick something else from the box,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said in a statement. “The student went back to the box and happened to grab another pack of edibles.”

The student left with the gummies and asked a teacher at an after-school daycare program to help him open them. The daycare teacher contacted the child’s school. Then, authorities said, the school’s assistant principal found another package of marijuana gummies in the prize box.

“No student ate any of the products,” Koon said.

The gummies were labeled as containing 350 mg of THC, authorities said, according to WIS-TV.

Then, during an execution of a search warrant at Weiss’ house on September 27, “investigators found packs of edibles similar to those the student picked from the box in Weiss’ classroom,” Koon said.

Weiss is not still employed by the school district as of last week, according to a statement from school officials reported by WIS-TV.

“The safety of our students is our top priority,” said Dr. Greg Little, the school’s superintendent. “It is unacceptable for a staff member to potentially threaten the wellbeing of a child. We will continue to work to ensure all of our children have a safe environment to learn and grow. Rocky Creek Elementary has a sterling reputation which will not be tarnished by the actions of one person.”

Greg Watchinski, the principal of Rocky Creek Elementary, did not return Insider’s request for comment.

According to the Lexington County Schools employee handbook, employees are not allowed “to manufacture, distribute, dispense, possess, be under the influence of, or use on or in the workplace any illicit drug such as a narcotic drug, hallucinogenic drug, amphetamine, barbiturate, marijuana or any other controlled substance.”

While 18 states and Washington, DC, have legalized cannabis for recreational use and 37 have legalized it for medicinal purposes, South Carolina has not legalized the substance at all, according to an Insider analysis from July.