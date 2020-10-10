A debate between Sen. Lindsey Graham and challenger Jamie Harrison got nixed after Graham refused to take a COVID-19 test

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC.

A debate between South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison was cancelled after Graham refused to get tested for COVID-19.

Harrison demanded on Thursday that Graham take a COVID-19 test before they got together on the debate stage.

The two candidates will separately participate in interviews with local reporters instead.

The debate was scheduled for Friday night, but now Graham and Harrison will separately conduct 30-minute interviews with the local CBS News affiliate, WSPA-TV, The Post and Courier reported.

On Thursday, Harrison demanded Graham take a COVID-19 test before they debated.

“I’m excited for tomorrow’s debate with @LindseyGrahamSC, but we need real leadership in this pandemic. The debate moderators and I have agreed to take a COVID test prior to debating. I’ve scheduled my test, and I am calling on Sen. Graham to do the same,” Harrison said in a tweet.

Graham accused Harrison of “demanding special treatment” and “ducking the debate.”

President Donald Trump last week announced a positive coronavirus diagnosis. The announcement came days after he attended the first debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

On Thursday, a leaked Federal Emergency Management Agency memo revealed that thirty-four White House staffers and other contacts have been infected with COVID-19 in recent days. At least a dozen people who were around the president following an event in the Rose Garden on September 26, have also said they tested positive for the coronavirus, including two Republican senators.

