South Carolina Residents Are Panicking Over The Projections Showing Oil Hitting Myrtle Beach By August

Since yesterday’s shocking projection by the National centre for Atmospheric Research showed oil hitting the Gulf Stream and shooting up the east coast, South Carolina residents have been freaking out.



“We’ve got calls and emails from folks trying to find out if the oil is coming here,” said South Carolina tourism spokesman Marion Edmonds.

Edmonds has been trying to spread the word that the NCAR projection is not true. He says the projection shows how a water dye would spread through the ocean and not how dense oil particles will travel — an explanation he heard last night on PBS.

“Unfortunately, once [the NCAR report] came out as it did, it won’t get corrected,” Edmonds said.

But there could be one payoff for South Carolina. “We’ve got some emails from people who were looking at alternative places because their normal vacation spot was affected by the oil… [But] we won’t try to drum up business off the suffering of our sister states,” Edmonds said.

