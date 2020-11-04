South Carolina 2020 presidential election results

South Carolina has voted for a Republican president in every election since 1980.

The state holds nine electoral votes.

Seven out of nine of the state’s congressional seats are held by Republicans.

South Carolina has voted Republican in every presidential election since 1980, reliably serving as a Republican stronghold. The state is home to competitive down-ballot races in South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District and in the Senate between Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jamie Harrison.

The state is firmly in Republican control, with Republicans holding both houses of the state legislature, governor, and seven out of nine congressional seats. South Carolina has nine electoral votes and is not expected by analysts to be particularly competitive.

