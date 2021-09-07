South Carolina lawyer who was shot in the head months after his family was killed says he’s resigning from his law firm and going to rehab

A South Carolina lawyer announced he is resigning from his law firm after being shot in the head. Jeffrey Collins/AP

South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh resigned from his law firm and announced his plans to enter rehab.

Murdaugh suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the head on Saturday.

Following his announcement, Murdaugh’s law firm said he “misappropriated funds,” NBC News reported

Alex Murdaugh, the prominent South Carolina lawyer whose wife and son were shot to death in June, said he is resigning from his law firm and checking into rehab. It comes after he suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the head on Saturday.

Murdaugh’s law firm, Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick, accused him of misappropriating funds, NBC News reported. PMPED Law Firm could not be reached by Insider for comment.

“This is disappointing news for all of us,” the law firm said, according to NBC News. “Rest assured that our firm will deal with this in a straightforward manner. There’s no place in our firm for such behavior.”

Murdaugh, 53, told WCSC in a statement that he “made a lot of decisions that I truly regret,” although he did not address the allegations from his law firm.

“The murders of my wife and son have caused an incredibly difficult time in my life. I have made a lot of decisions that I truly regret. I’m resigning from my law firm and entering rehab after a long battle that has been exacerbated by these murders,” Murdaugh said.

“I am immensely sorry to everyone I’ve hurt including my family, friends and colleagues. I ask for prayers as I rehabilitate myself and my relationships,” Murdaugh’s statement concluded.

Murdaugh’s attorney, Dick Harpootlian, did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Murdaugh was shot on Saturday in Hampton County, South Carolina and taken to the hospital for a “superficial gunshot wound to the head,” CNN reported.

In June, Murdaugh discovered his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul, had been shot to death at the family’s hunting property.

Their deaths were reported days before Paul, 22, was set to stand trial for the death of a 19-year-old woman who was killed when Paul crashed a boat they were in while intoxicated in 2019.