South Carolina has already begun to reopen beaches, department stores, and flower shops

AP Photo/Meg Kinnard South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is allowing some businesses and beaches to reopen this week.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is allowing some businesses previously deemed nonessential to reopen, he announced in a Monday news conference.

As of 5 p.m. ET on Monday, clothing stores, furniture stores, department stores, book stores, and florist shops were among those allowed to reopen for business as long as they abided by social distancing guidelines, reported Jenni Fink for Newsweek.

These guidelines must follow three criteria: Stores can bring in either five customers per 1,000 square feet of retail space or 20% of capacity; customers must stay six feet apart; and stores must carry out sanitation steps according to CDC protocol.

McMaster also allowed beaches to open Tuesday at 12 p.m. ET in accordance with local government orders, where everyone must adhere to social distancing.

“We are still in a very serious situation … we must be sure that we continue to be strict and disciplined with our social distancing,” McMaster said. “Our goal was to cause the most damage possible to the virus, while doing the least possible damage to our businesses. South Carolina’s business is business.”

Of the 42 states who have issued a statewide lockdown, South Carolina was the last to do so. McMaster implemented the stay-at-home order on April 7, just two weeks ago.

As of April 21, South Carolina has 4,439 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The state had not as of April 16 yet hit peak hospital resources, according to an analysis by researchers at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation; the researchers projected that to happen April 30.

The same day McMaster announced these plans, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced in a news conference that he will allow businesses to begin reopening in phases over the weekend.

Gyms, hair salons, barbershops, fitness centres, and massage-therapy centres will be allowed to reopen Friday as long as they follow social distancing and “regular sanitation,”reported Business Insider’s Jake Lahut. Next Monday, restaurants, private social clubs, and movie theatres can also open.

Florida Gov. Ron Desantis also allowed beaches in his state to reopen, announcing that beaches in northern Florida could do so in a news conference last Friday, The Associated Press reported.

Gatherings of 50 or more people are still banned, and people are encouraged to socially distance on the beach as they exercise or do activities like surfing, reported Business Insider’s Dominic-Madori Davis. But photos from the weekend showed hundreds of locals flooding Jacksonville Beach, apparently without adhering to social distancing guidelines.

