Two South Carolina Coaches Got Into A Fight On The Sidelines During Their Huge Loss To Georgia

Sixth-ranked South Carolina lost to Georgia 41-30 yesterday.

With a soft schedule and the best player in the country in Jadeveon Clowney, a lot of people liked the Gamecocks as a sleeper to run the table in the regular season. Yesterday’s loss means they’ll need some help to get back in the SEC title game picture.

The magnitude of the game had tensions high, and things boiled over in the third quarter, when two assistant coaches got into a fight on the sidelines and had to be separated.

Oddly, the fight game after South Carolina just stopped Georgia on defence.

