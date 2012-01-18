South Carolina: Can Rick Perry Stop Santorum and Gingrich?

Attack what they love first – Nine Terrains, Art of War, Sun Tzu



Among all the GOP contenders, Rick Perry has suffered the sharpest decline since the August 2011 Iowa straw poll.

The longest serving Governor of the largest Republican leaning State is drowning in the deep end of South Carolina polls.

Leading conservative pundits including Pat Buchanan and George Will have all but written off the Texan’s prospects.

Misery, misery, misery! How could an experienced political athlete with solid evangelical background and a powerful donor base behind him make so many unforced errors?

Perry finished a dismal fifth in Rapture ready Iowa, a fertile territory where he could have scored a top 3 finish without any spectacular effort. The mauling was even bloodier in libertarian leaning New Hampshire.

Loathsome debate performances have certainly featured as the tipping points in his embarrassing descent.

But more troubling is the astonishingly inept (or perhaps treacherous?) strategy of Perry’s advisers and operatives.

Perry’s Iowa competitors included one liberal Mormon – Mitt Romney; two establishment Catholics – Rick Santorum and Newt Gingrich; two establishment Protestants – Michele Bachmann and Herman Cain; as well as Tea-Party founder Ron Paul, also from Texas.

Romney’s core followers are liberal to moderate middle-aged, middle-class Republicans and Independents. They are largely suburban, agnostic on abortion, with muzzled concerns about school choice and decent neighborhoods.

They hope Romney will turn around the economy via regulatory tune-ups, exchange rate manipulation and debt restructuring.

To put it mildly, these are amorphous, cynical “don’t rock the boat” types. They can live with a well-connected establishment technocrat “who can beat Obama”.

Ron Paul’s appeal is diametrically opposite. Paul is waging a nascent struggle against the entire Finance-Media-Security complex. Paul’s root and branch reforms would replace a century of New York-DC consensus with his own Liberty-Gold-Constitution complex.

Paul’s natural base constitutes young conservatives/libertarians as well as middle-aged White and Blue collar conservative independents who want a true believer in the White House. They are insurgent idealists who want to rebuild the party platform strictly on the Constitution.

There is little overlap between Perry’s, Paul’s and Romney’s core constituencies.

Yet Perry went shepherding where the herd wasn’t.

Throughout Fall-2011 Perry absurdly targeted Romney and Paul, allowing Gingrich, Bachmann, Santorum and Cain, his four underfunded and weak rivals to splinter the social conservative base.

Instead of delegitimizing them with a barrage of well-rehearsed debate sound-bites and TV/Radio/Print Ads highlighting their deceitful and hypocritical records, he permitted himself to be the front and centre of savage scrutiny.

Notice how cunningly Paul and Romney timed their attacks on Gingrich. They meticulously solidified their base before going after Gingrich in late November and December.

As the rise and fall circus of Bachmann, Cain and Gingrich progressed, the underperforming Santorum escaped all scrutiny. Santorum experienced a late surge on the back of complicit establishment media right before Iowa caucuses and sneaked into 2nd place eating Perry’s evangelical lunch.

Whereas Romney is expected to maintain the status quo and Paul’s younger base wants to decentralize the cultural/social struggle with 10th Amendment revolution, on policy routes that matter to older social conservatives – Federal solutions for abortion, traditional marriage, and religious faith in public policy, there remains a leaderless vacuum.

With zero momentum from New Hampshire, poor poll numbers in South Carolina and discomforting debate appearances, it may appear that Perry is all but finished.

But the older evangelical conservative base still remains splintered. Bachmann and Cain are out. Gingrich and Santorum each scored a little over 9% in New Hampshire primary.

South Carolina polls indicate that establishment conservatives have still not shown any willingness to choose between Gingrich or Santorum and anoint one or the other as the “Anti-Mitt”.

If Perry wants to remain a credible contender, his war-room needs a quick overhaul in strategy and perhaps even in personnel.

This means Perry will have to come from behind, and knock-out both Gingrich and Santorum within a week. In current political climate such an outcome is not impossible.

Perry can raise a firestorm in the upcoming debates on 16th and 19th January, with a laser like focus on Gingrich and Santorum.

South Carolina is a relatively small State where a combination of hard hitting TV/Radio, direct-mail and retail politics can rapidly turn the tide in favour of Perry.

Both Gingrich and Santorum have a long history of deceit and hypocrisy. They both supported or endorsed some of the most anti-conservative Judges, Senators and Congressmen.

Their social conservative credentials can be easily attacked and demolished.

Neither Gingrich nor Santorum served in the US military or have significant executive experience.

Perry’s campaign could create two sets of three 60 second-ads. First set sharply contrasting their man against Gingrich, the second set against Santorum.

Heaven versus Hell.

South Carolina is a “do or die” primary for Perry. Is Rick all in?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.