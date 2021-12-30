Search

I went to South Beach for the first time to check out the glitzy Miami neighborhood. Here’s what it was like.

Joey Hadden
The author in Miami's South Beach neighborhood
Insider’s reporter takes a tour of South Beach, a colorful, lively, historic Miami neighborhood. Joey Hadden/Insider
  • I visited South Beach, a glamorous neighborhood with buzzy beaches, restaurants, and nightlife.
  • South Beach in Miami is also known for its Art Deco district with historic pastel architecture.
  • After exploring the area’s beaches, colorful streets, and vibrant energy, I didn’t want to leave.
Welcome to South Beach, a Miami neighborhood known for being colorful, lively, and a whole lot of fun at night.
A street in Miami's South Beach neighborhood
A street in Miami’s South Beach neighborhood. Joey Hadden/Insider
South Beach is part of Miami Beach, a nine-mile barrier island divided into three neighborhoods. South Beach is the most popular, according to the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau.
A beach scene in Miami with buildings in the background on a partly cloudy day
A beach scene in the Miami neighborhood. Joey Hadden/Insider
The neighborhood is home to the Art Deco Historic District, listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Art deco buildings in Miami's South Beach neighborhood
Scenes from Miami’s South Beach neighborhood. Joey Hadden/Insider
I recently made my first visit to South Beach and I can’t wait to go back.
The author poses for a picture in front of Miami's South Beach neighborhood
The author poses on the rooftop of a building in South Beach. Joey Hadden/Insider
Lonely Planet called South Beach one of the most colorful destinations in the US, and after my visit, I certainly agree.
Shops and restaurants in Miami's South Beach neighborhood
Colorful streets in the Miami neighborhood. Joey Hadden/Insider
The vibrant buildings are even more alluring at night with neon lights that add a saturated glow to the streets.
Miami's South Beach during the day (L) and at night (R)
A hotel in South Beach during the day and at night. Joey Hadden/Insider
But it wasn’t always like this. South Beach used to be a coconut plantation, The Miami Herald reported. Around 1900, Quakers converted it into an avocado grove, according to the same source.
A shady park full of palm trees between the beach and Ocean Drive in Miami
A view of Ocean Drive from the beach in the Miami neighborhood. Joey Hadden/Insider
After World War I, the neighborhood became a beach destination, leading to the construction of hundreds of streamlined Art Deco apartments and hotels, according to The Miami Herald.
A street in Miami's South Beach neighborhood
A street in Miami’s South Beach neighborhood. Joey Hadden/Insider
The Art Deco look is so integral to Miami, that new building owners can’t change or remove this distinct architectural style, according to past reporting on Insider.
A yard between two art-deco buildings in South Beach, Miami
Colorful facades in South Beach. Joey Hadden/Insider
The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau suggests that the best way to appreciate all the preserved history is to take an architectural tour of the neighborhood starting at the Art Deco Welcome Center on Ocean Drive.
An art center in Miami's South Beach Neighborhood
The Art Deco Welcome Center in Miami. Joey Hadden/Insider
Ocean Drive is the core of South Beach, and runs parallel to the shoreline, and is full of trendy restaurants, bars, and hotels.
A restaurant in Miami's South Beach neighborhood
A hotel on Ocean Drive in Miami. Joey Hadden/Insider
I saw that most of Ocean Drive is blocked off to traffic, making it a great place to walk, bike, or rollerblade. Restaurants take up portions of the street with large dining spaces.
A traffic light on 7th St in Miami's South Beach neighborhood
A restaurant on 7th Street and Ocean Drive in South Beach. Joey Hadden/Insider
I also noticed that every establishment in this area of South Beach had a glamorous feel, from the lighting to the energy that spilled onto the streets.
Outdoor dining at a restaurant in South Beach, Miami
A restaurant on Collins Avenue in South Beach. Joey Hadden/Insider
At night, the street felt even more lively. People were out dressed in an array of styles from beachy casual to chic formal.
Restaurants at night with neon lighting in Miami's South Beach neighborhood.
A hotel in Miami’s South Beach neighborhood. Joey Hadden/Insider
There were crowds of people in the streets, and every place seemed packed to the brim. I could hear people partying from my hotel room on Ocean Drive until the early hours of the morning.
Restaurants at night with neon lighting in Miami's South Beach neighborhood.
People crowd in front of a restaurant and bar on Ocean Drive. Joey Hadden/Insider
My hotel was Villa Casa Casuarina, also known as the former Versace Mansion. It’s one of the most famous places on Ocean Drive and a favorite among celebrities.
Versace Mansion at night with neon lighting in Miami's South Beach neighborhood.
People crowd in front of the Versace Mansion on Ocean Drive. Joey Hadden/Insider
I had the best hotel experience of my life there and felt like one of the hotel’s pampered celebrity guests. It was worth every penny.
The author stands in the Aurora Suite in the former Versace Mansion
The author in her hotel room at the Versace Mansion. Joey Hadden/Insider
Read more: I stayed at the $800-a-night Versace Mansion, and I can see why it’s the Kardashians’ go-to hotel in Miami
Next to Ocean Drive is the beach, which looked sparkling clean as people lounged near the water.
A beach scene in Miami on a partly cloudy day
A view of the beach across the street from Ocean Drive. Joey Hadden/Insider
On the other side of Ocean Drive are shopping districts, buzzing restaurants, and more colorful Art Deco buildings.
An art-deco building in Miami's South Beach neighborhood and Joes Stone Crab
Restaurants and shops in South Beach. Joey Hadden/Insider
That includes Collins Avenue, which is a street full of boutiques that I thought felt just as lively as Ocean Drive did at night.
Restaurants at night with neon lighting in Miami's South Beach neighborhood.
Collins Avenue in South Beach. Joey Hadden/Insider
Another popular shopping spot is Lincoln Road, a well-known outdoor walking mall.
Businesses at night with neon lighting in Miami's South Beach neighborhood.
A shopping district in Miami’s South Beach neighborhood. Joey Hadden/Insider
From Ocean Drive to Lincoln Road, I saw many people in South Beach on Citi bikes, a common way to explore the neighborhood.
A person rides a bike at sunset in Miami's South Beach neighborhood
A person rides a Citi bike in South Beach. Joey Hadden/Insider
Walking away from the beach, I stumbled upon Flamingo Park, a lively spot for games from tennis to basketball.
Tennis courts at dusk in Miami
Tennis courts at Flamingo Park. Joey Hadden/Insider
Fields and courts were full of players on a warm evening in October.
People play basketball at a public park in Miami
People play basketball at Flamingo Park. Joey Hadden/Insider
Overall, I thought that South Beach was a beautiful backdrop for a day at the beach or a night out. If I lived in or near Miami, I’d come here often.
The author in Miami's South Beach neighborhood
The author in South Beach, Miami. Joey Hadden/Insider
I only was able to spend one night in South Beach, but after this visit, I will certainly be back to sunbathe and explore all the colorful streets.
Ocean Drive in Miami during sunset
Ocean Drive in South Beach Miami. Joey Hadden/Insider
