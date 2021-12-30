I went to South Beach for the first time to check out the glitzy Miami neighborhood. Here’s what it was like.

Welcome to South Beach, a Miami neighborhood known for being colorful, lively, and a whole lot of fun at night. A street in Miami’s South Beach neighborhood. Joey Hadden/Insider

South Beach is part of Miami Beach, a nine-mile barrier island divided into three neighborhoods. South Beach is the most popular, according to the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau. A beach scene in the Miami neighborhood. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau

The neighborhood is home to the Art Deco Historic District, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Scenes from Miami’s South Beach neighborhood. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Insider

I recently made my first visit to South Beach and I can’t wait to go back. The author poses on the rooftop of a building in South Beach. Joey Hadden/Insider

Lonely Planet called South Beach one of the most colorful destinations in the US, and after my visit, I certainly agree. Colorful streets in the Miami neighborhood. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Lonely Planet

The vibrant buildings are even more alluring at night with neon lights that add a saturated glow to the streets. A hotel in South Beach during the day and at night. Joey Hadden/Insider

But it wasn’t always like this. South Beach used to be a coconut plantation, The Miami Herald reported. Around 1900, Quakers converted it into an avocado grove, according to the same source. A view of Ocean Drive from the beach in the Miami neighborhood. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Miami Herald

After World War I, the neighborhood became a beach destination, leading to the construction of hundreds of streamlined Art Deco apartments and hotels, according to The Miami Herald. A street in Miami’s South Beach neighborhood. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Miami Herald

The Art Deco look is so integral to Miami, that new building owners can’t change or remove this distinct architectural style, according to past reporting on Insider. Colorful facades in South Beach. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Insider

The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau suggests that the best way to appreciate all the preserved history is to take an architectural tour of the neighborhood starting at the Art Deco Welcome Center on Ocean Drive. The Art Deco Welcome Center in Miami. Joey Hadden/Insider

Ocean Drive is the core of South Beach, and runs parallel to the shoreline, and is full of trendy restaurants, bars, and hotels. A hotel on Ocean Drive in Miami. Joey Hadden/Insider

I saw that most of Ocean Drive is blocked off to traffic, making it a great place to walk, bike, or rollerblade. Restaurants take up portions of the street with large dining spaces. A restaurant on 7th Street and Ocean Drive in South Beach. Joey Hadden/Insider

I also noticed that every establishment in this area of South Beach had a glamorous feel, from the lighting to the energy that spilled onto the streets. A restaurant on Collins Avenue in South Beach. Joey Hadden/Insider

At night, the street felt even more lively. People were out dressed in an array of styles from beachy casual to chic formal. A hotel in Miami’s South Beach neighborhood. Joey Hadden/Insider

There were crowds of people in the streets, and every place seemed packed to the brim. I could hear people partying from my hotel room on Ocean Drive until the early hours of the morning. People crowd in front of a restaurant and bar on Ocean Drive. Joey Hadden/Insider

My hotel was Villa Casa Casuarina, also known as the former Versace Mansion. It’s one of the most famous places on Ocean Drive and a favorite among celebrities. People crowd in front of the Versace Mansion on Ocean Drive. Joey Hadden/Insider

Next to Ocean Drive is the beach, which looked sparkling clean as people lounged near the water. A view of the beach across the street from Ocean Drive. Joey Hadden/Insider

On the other side of Ocean Drive are shopping districts, buzzing restaurants, and more colorful Art Deco buildings. Restaurants and shops in South Beach. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Miami Herald

That includes Collins Avenue, which is a street full of boutiques that I thought felt just as lively as Ocean Drive did at night. Collins Avenue in South Beach. Joey Hadden/Insider

Another popular shopping spot is Lincoln Road, a well-known outdoor walking mall. A shopping district in Miami’s South Beach neighborhood. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Insider

From Ocean Drive to Lincoln Road, I saw many people in South Beach on Citi bikes, a common way to explore the neighborhood. A person rides a Citi bike in South Beach. Joey Hadden/Insider Source: Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau

Walking away from the beach, I stumbled upon Flamingo Park, a lively spot for games from tennis to basketball. Tennis courts at Flamingo Park. Joey Hadden/Insider

Fields and courts were full of players on a warm evening in October. People play basketball at Flamingo Park. Joey Hadden/Insider

Overall, I thought that South Beach was a beautiful backdrop for a day at the beach or a night out. If I lived in or near Miami, I’d come here often. The author in South Beach, Miami. Joey Hadden/Insider