South Australian farmers are using drones to check wild dog fences

Quadcopter drone. Photo: Getty Images

The federal government will provide an extra $375,000 to assist farmers suffering drought in South Australia, including dedicated trials of drones to inspect dog fencing.

Federal agriculture Minister Barnaby Joyce said the additional funding would help to alleviate some of the consequences of drought.

“The last thing these people need are wild dogs and other pests further affecting their profitability and while we can’t make it rain, we can help mitigate some of the impacts of drought,” he said.

$100,000 of the funding will be committed to drone dog fence inspection trials, while the remaining $275,000 will be used to continue dog trapping and baiting.

State Agriculture Minister Leon Bignell said current programs to address drought-related pests, such as wild dogs, had been well received but more needs to be done.

“Feral animals and pests like wild dogs destroy infrastructure and livestock and their numbers are growing as they move further south across pastoral lands,” Bignell said.

“The use of drones to inspect fences will save time, money and effort.”

The new funding package is in addition to the $200,000 already provided to South Australia for pest management.

Since 2009 the SA Arid Lands Natural Resources Management Board has co-ordinated the Biteback program to assist regional land owners to control wild dog populations.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.