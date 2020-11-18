South Australia will enter a 6-day lockdown from midnight tonight, as the state tries to control its sudden COVID-19 outbreak

South Australia will enter a six-day lockdown at midnight.

Residents are asked not to leave their home unless it is to access essential services such as groceries, and will be required to wear a mask outside.

Schools, universities, pubs, clubs, cafes, and constructions sites will be closed, while funerals and weddings will be banned for the duration.

Having largely avoided the large early outbreaks of other states, South Australia is now headed into a short lockdown in order to control its latest cluster.

Speaking on Wednesday, Premier Steven Marshall announced the state would introduce new restrictions as a “circuit breaker” measure.

“As of midnight tonight we need our community to pause for six days,” Marshall said. “A series of wide ranging restrictions will be implemented to significantly reduce mobility in the community to stop the spread, to stamp out this virus.”

It comes after 22 cases were discovered in the suburb of Parafield, marking the state’s first community-transmission since mid-April.

While acknowledging the restrictions would be “challenging”, Marshall said he expected people to “again rise to the challenge”.

“This is about South Australia pausing so that we stay ahead of the virus. All concern is that if we don’t have this circuit breaker, that we will not stay ahead of this,” Marshall said.

The specific restrictions were outlined by State Police Commissioner Grant Stevens, with a mandatory mask order in place for all people outside their homes, with most asked to simply remain home.

“Unless you are accessing essential services or you are an essential worker you will not be permitted outside of the home for a 6-day period,” Stevens said.

One person per household per day will be allowed to leave in order to purchase groceries. No home visits will be allowed.

The restrictions come with a lengthy list of businesses and institutions to be shut.

They include all schools, “except for “children of essential workers, and vulnerable children”, universities, takeaway food stores, pubs, cafes, coffee shops, and food courts.

Elective surgery will have to be postponed, while urgent operations and cancer treatments will go on.

“We are closing open inspections and options for real estate. We are also closing all outdoor sport and physical activity. Regional travel is not approved. If you are in a location at the commencement of these restrictions you will be required to stay there,” Stevens said.

“Aged care and disability residential care will be an lockdown. Factories other than food and medical products will be closed except for where it is necessary for them to remain open to prevent damage to machinery.”

Construction activity, and holiday rentals will be closed, while weddings and funerals will will be banned for those six days.

The list of essential services that will be allowed to continue throughout the lockdown include water, energy, telecommunications, and medical services including mental health, as well as public transport.

Supermarkets will remain open but will be restricted in terms of access to them.

Airports and freight services will remain open, as will petrol stations, financial institutions, as well as veterinary and postal services. Childcare for families or essential workers will also be available.

After that initial period, Stevens said enter a lighter second-phase lockdown to last eight days.

“I’m confident based on the advice that we’re doing this for six days and then moving into a period of significant restrictions but not to the same extreme level we are talking about now,” he said.

The virus is spreading ‘very, very rapidly’ in South Australia

The restrictions come as the state attempts to control different clusters that have emerged in the last couple of weeks.

There are currently 22 cases linked to an outbreak in Parafield, with Marshall revealing that there are seven more suspected cases on top of that. Anyone meanwhile who visited Woodville Pizza Bar between November 6 and November 16 is being instructed to quarantine immediately and be tested.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said the recent spate of cases justified the major public health reaction.

“[The spread of cases has] cemented my fears that this virus is reading very, very rapidly,” Spurrier said. “You have a short incubation period.”

“That means when somebody gets exposed, it is taking 24 hours or even less for that person to become infectious to others,” she said, noting that in some cases individuals were asymptomatic.

While cases have so far been limited to Adelaide, the rapid spread meant that authorities could not be too careful, Spurrier said.

“[The lockdown applies to] the entire state. We don’t have a ring road or a circle of steel that we can put in place,” she said.

“I don’t know if somebody who went and got a pizza at the Woodville pizza bar then went and travelled somewhere in our regional centres, so this is applying to everybody in South Australia, and we are all going to do this together.”

