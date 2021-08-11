South Australia will become the first state to roll the Pfizer jab out to everyone over 16 from Monday

South Australia will open Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination appointments to anyone over 16 from Monday.

Some 130,000 extra state clinic appointments will open from next month, the state government said.

The decision means SA will become the first state to offer broad access to the mRNA vaccine for younger Australians.

South Australia will offer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination appointments to those aged 16 or over from Monday, becoming the first state in the Commonwealth to grant widespread access to the mRNA jab.

In a Thursday morning announcement, Premier Steven Marshall said that from Monday, 16 August, state-run vaccine clinics will offer bookings for both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca shots to all eligible adults.

The state system will field an extra 130,000 appointments over September and October to meet the anticipated uptake.

“Vaccination is our pathway out of the pandemic and we are determined to ensure everyone has access to the vaccine as soon as possible to keep our state safe and economy strong,” Marshall said.

The Premier is slated to provide further details at a press conference Thursday morning.

While the Northern Territory already offers Pfizer access to those aged 16 and over, SA is the first state to do so.

The announcement marks a significant step for the national vaccine rollout scheme.

While both vaccines are safe and effective at preventing serious illness, extremely rare side effects linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine mean it is recommended for Australians over 60, who have an even lower risk of facing those unlikely health impacts.

Younger Australians can still receive the AstraZeneca jab through general practitioners after providing informed consent.

But the demand for Pfizer vaccines for those under 60, combined with supply chain shortages and mixed messaging about the AstraZeneca vaccine, has put the jab in high demand nationwide.

In a statement obtained by the ABC, Marshall said the widening of Pfizer eligibility was due to an “increase in supply”.

The announcement comes as the state ramps up towards the 70% national vaccination target, which Prime Minister Scott Morrison says will allow jurisdictions to start easing COVID-19 restrictions.

As of Tuesday, 23.39% of the state population was fully immunised, while 44.67% had received at least one dose.