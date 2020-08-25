South Australia is rolling out pandemic leave payments of up to $1,500 for eligible employees who have been instructed to self-isolate

Bars on Peel street, Adelaide, South Australia Australia. (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

South Australia is rolling out a paid pandemic leave scheme.

It will provide up to $1,500 to eligible workers who have to quarantine after a positive coronavirus test or under a public health directive.

It is particularly designed to help casual workers follow quarantine advice.

South Australia is introducing paid pandemic leave.

The state government is providing “isolation” payments of up $1,500 to eligible workers who have to quarantine. It’s also available to people who have to care for someone required to quarantine.

Also available will be a separate upfront $300 ‘testing’ payment for eligible workers in an identified COVID-19 cluster who have to self-isolate while waiting for a coronavirus test result or have been instructed to do so under a public health directive. The $300 payment is also available to those caring for someone in that situation.

To be eligible for the payment, workers must be over the age of 17, be a citizen, permanent resident or hold a necessary visa or work permit and aren’t already receiving other government payments like JobKeeper or JobSeeker. You must also be a casual, full-time or part-time employee who can show that you haven’t been able to work because of your need to self-isolate, and you have no – or insufficient – paid leave entitlements.

It doesn’t apply to people who have returned from interstate or overseas and have to quarantine for 14 days.

The scheme applies from August 24, with state minister for health and wellbeing Stephen Wade saying it was designed to help casual workers follow the advice to self-isolate.

“The last thing we want is for any South Australian to have to make a choice between putting food on the table and protecting the community from possible infection and a potential second wave,” he said in a statement.

“Lack of leave entitlements for workers, particularly casual workers, is considered a significant risk factor in not complying with isolation requirements.”

Applications for this payment are to be done online under the Department for Human Services. Confirmation of a pandemic leave payment will also made to your employer “to provide additional surety that an employee does not return to work for the required period.”

South Australia’s scheme comes after other states experienced the consequences of people who had symptoms of the coronavirus – or who were awaiting test results – but kept working.

“In New South Wales, for example, I’m advised a cluster developed as a result of an employee attending work at a restaurant over several days despite demonstrating COVID-19 symptoms and later testing positive,” Wade added.

“We must remain hyper-vigilant to continue to keep the people of South Australia safe and protected. These payments will remove the financial burden on local workers who may be required to isolate pending a COVID-19 test result, or directed into quarantine following a positive test.”

South Australia’s announcement follows other states and territories that have introduced a paid pandemic leave scheme, including Victoria, Queensland and the Australian Capital Territory.

Earlier in August, the federal government introduced a paid pandemic leave disaster fund, where $1,500 would be paid to those who have to self-isolate but don’t have any leave and aren’t receiving any other income support.

