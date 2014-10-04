South Australia Is The Hottest Property Market In The Country For Sellers

Photo: Getty/ John Moore

Looking to sell your house? Well, Parkside, South Australia is currently the hottest suburb in the country to do so, according to data collected by realestate.com.au.

The Top Sellers’ Markets report, which ranks suburbs according to supply and demand, has revealed the 10 Australian suburbs experiencing a selling boom – meaning if your property is in one of these listed areas now could be a great time to put your house on the market.

Georgie Todd from Harris Real Estate in South Australia told realestate.com.au that Parkside is a popular location because of its close proximity to the city, parklands and trendy restaurants and cafes.

“The average price of properties in Parkside is really affordable at around $600,000 and that gets you a fantastic property in this area. Young professionals are buying the smaller, two-bedroom homes which are in high demand. There are also bigger houses in the area to accommodate the family market moving in,” she said.

Here are the top 10 Australian suburbs with the most people searching per listing.

1. Parkside, South Australia 2. Cherrybrook, Nw South Wales 3. Norwood, South Australia 4. Winston Hills, New South Wales 5. East Melbourne, Victoria 6. Engadine, New South Wales 7. South Penrith, New South Wales 8. Bella Vista, New South Wales 9. Drummoyne, New South Wales 10. Surrey Hills, Victoria

(All the property listings we have used come from realestate.com.au)

