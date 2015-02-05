South Australia is considering changing time zones but the NT chief minister is having none of it

Getty/Tony Lewis

South Australia is looking at changing its time zone to match either the eastern states or Western Australia.

Premier Jay Weatherill said the business community had raised the issue with him on a number of occasions and the time is right to put the broader question to the community.

“If it is the case that such a move will have positive benefits for business and create jobs – then we must seriously consider it,” he said.

“If it will improve our public administration and our scheduling of major events and sporting fixtures – then we must seriously consider it.”

However, Adam Giles (who’s still the chief minister of the Northern Territory) said the NT would not be joining SA in a push for time zone changes.

NT won't be joining SA push for time zone change without talking to Territorians first. No Territorian has ever raised this issue with me. — Adam Giles (@adamgiles) February 5, 2015

The SA Premier said South Australia’s 30 minute time difference to the eastern states and 90 minute difference to Western Australia can often be confusing and presents barriers for social and economic activities.

This is emphasised on the South Australian Government’s yourSAy discussions website:

Most of us have a story about spoilers – like hearing the winner of MasterChef from an interstate friend just as the finale is getting interesting on our local TV station.

The consultation process, led by Minister for Investment and Trade Martin Hamilton-Smith, will begin immediately.

“The people of the State’s west coast would have significant concerns about a move towards Eastern Standard Time – so we must be fully aware of the impact this would have on this important region,” Hamilton-Smith said.

The Northern Territory Government and Broken Hill community will also be consulted about the potential time change.

Here are some interesting facts about the Festival State’s time difference:

SA’s time zone has not changed since 1899

SA’s time zone is 9.5 hours ahead of Coordinated Universal Time (UTC)

SA is one of only seven places in the world with a half-hour reference point against UTC

Queensland, NSW, Victoria, Tasmania and the ACT all have a time zone of +10 UTC

Western Australia has a time zone of + 8 UTC

