South Australia lost all power and ground to a halt after a huge storm

South Australia was left in darkness after a massive storm swept across the state and through Adelaide yesterday.

No upstream supply from the transmission network. State currently w/out power. Do not report outages. We will provide updates when avail. — SA Power Networks (@SAPowerNetworks) September 28, 2016

The collapse of the entire systems came two months after the energy users were left with crippling power bills following a massive spike in the cost of electricity. It’s believed the storm damaged a crucial part of the network infrastructure, after a high-voltage transmission tower was believed to have collapsed near Port Augusta.

ElectraNet hoped to have its transmission network repaired late last night. There were more than 21,000 lightning strikes recorded over a 12-hour period from midday on Tuesday on the SA’s west coast.

Adelaide ground to a halt, with the capital gridlocked after traffic lights failed, electric trains stopped and the airport was closed.

The entire rail network was also been closed due to safety concerns.

#UPDATE due to safety concerns Adelaide railway station is now closed and all other train services will be ceasing. — AdelaideMetroSA (@AdelaideMetroSA) September 28, 2016

SA Power Networks said it was “experiencing a State-wide outage, which means we have no supply from the upstream transmission network.”

“There is the possibility some customers may be without power overnight.”

It asked customers to not report outages.

Premier Jay Weatherill has told ABC radio in Adelaide that they were trying to fire up thermal stations to generate power local.

Further bad weather was expected to hit the state overnight, with a cold front stretching from Oodnadatta to Port Augusta and Cape Borda heading for Adelaide.

Strong to gale force west to southwesterly winds, averaging 50-65km/h, with gusts around 90-100km/h, were expected.

The Bureau says wind speeds will increase in the west and extend to central parts early tomorrow morning and are forecast to reach 50-75km/h, with gusts of 90-120km/h.

Gusts up to 140km/h are possible about the west coast of Eyre Peninsula early this morning.

