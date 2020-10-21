South Australia is the latest state to officially allow New Zealand travellers, as it joins the trans-Tasman travel bubble

Air New Zealand (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Travellers from New Zealand are now allowed to enter South Australia.

The state has entered the Trans-Tasman travel bubble, which allows New Zealand travellers to enter New South Wales and the Northern Territory without quarantining for 14 days.

When the bubble first opened on October 16, New Zealand travellers ended up travelling to different states and territories, despite it not officially being sanctioned.

South Australia is the next state to enter the Trans-Tasman travel bubble by opening its borders to New Zealand travellers.

People travelling from NZ – who haven’t been to another overseas destination or entered Victoria in the last 14 days – can enter South Australia without having to go through quarantine.

All travellers entering the state, however, have to complete a cross-border travel registration form at least two weeks before making the trip.

South Australia’s decision comes after the state opened its borders to people coming in from Queensland, Northern Territory, Australian Capital Territory, Tasmania, Western Australia and New South Wales. It’s only open to essential travellers from Victoria.

The Trans-Tasman bubble was initially an agreement to let New Zealand travellers into New South Wales and the Northern Territory, without quarantining, from October 16.

“The Australian Government’s Department of Health has undertaken a public health risk assessment of COVID-19 in New Zealand, which indicated that New Zealand posed a low risk of COVID-19 transmission to Australia,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a statement.

But, as the travel bubble opened up, there was some confusion over where NZ travellers could go after arriving in Sydney.

According to the ABC, some travellers took a connecting flight to Melbourne, despite Victoria not being part of the travel bubble.

During the weekend, 17 travellers from New Zealand entered Victoria, with state premier Daniel Andrews saying state officials had “no power” to detain them, the ABC reported.

“Somehow, something has gone wrong at Sydney, I think, to allow people to travel on beyond the international flight,” Andrews said at the time.

The ABC highlighted that 25 people entered Western Australia and are in quarantine, five people are quarantining in South Australia and six are quarantined in Tasmania. There were seven people who headed to the Northern Territory but didn’t need to be in quarantine.

