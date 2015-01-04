South Australia Braces For A Third Day Of Devastating Bushfires, Unlikely To Be Contained Until Next Week

South Australian authorities have said there will there will be no relief today for firefighters battling the massive bushfire near Adelaide as windy conditions continue to stoke the blaze.

The Sampson Flat fire in the Mount Lofty Ranges, northeast of Adelaide, is believed to have already destroyed a dozen houmes and tens of thousands of hectares of land since it started burning on Friday.

This morning the CFS said the fire is travelling in a very erratic manner, burning freely in all direction towards Humbug Scrub, Kersbrook Forest, Mack Creek, Banks Road and Prairie Road.

“The uncontrolled fire is burning in scrub and conditions are continually changing,” the CFS warnings website said.

The CFS has told residents in the area that if your plan is to leave or you are not prepared, leave now.

Here’s the most recent map of the bushfire as it spreads across the state.

According to the CFS figures the fire, the worst in 30 years, has already burnt 11537 hectares with a total perimeter of 175.8 kilometres.

Despite cooler temperatures today, Country Fire Service chief officer Greg Nettleton said the wind changes and extreme weather are making it difficult to contain the blaze which may not be under control until early next week.

All efforts are now focused on bringing the fire under control before Wednesday, when more hot and windy weather is forecast.

Thirteen CFS volunteers have been injured while fighting the blaze.

For information about the fire check the CFS website or call the bushfire information hotline on 1300 362 361.

