South Australia And Tasmania Will Go To The Polls On The Same Day

Tasmanian premier Lara Giddings. Photo: Getty/Robert Cianflone

South Australia and Tasmania will hold state elections on March 15.

Tasmania’s polling date was announced today after the premier Lara Giddings ended a power-sharing agreement with the Greens party, amidst a legislative disagreement.

The state’s Labor government will now govern in minority, with speculation that Giddings will recall Parliament to pass the contentious legislation which concerns a pulp mill in the state.

Tasmania’s Labor government has relied on the power-sharing agreement since deadlocked 2010 elections.

South Australia, where a Labor government also holds power, was already scheduled to conduct its election on the same date.

