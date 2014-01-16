South Australia And Tasmania Will Go To The Polls On The Same Day

South Australia and Tasmania will hold state elections on March 15.
Tasmania’s polling date was announced today after the premier Lara Giddings ended a power-sharing agreement with the Greens party, amidst a legislative disagreement.
The state’s Labor government will now govern in minority, with speculation that Giddings will recall Parliament to pass the contentious legislation which concerns a pulp mill in the state.
Tasmania’s Labor government has relied on the power-sharing agreement since deadlocked 2010 elections.
South Australia, where a Labor government also holds power, was already scheduled to conduct its election on the same date.
