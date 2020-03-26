South Australians who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus outbreak will be given $500 as part of a new stimulus effort

South Australian households are eligbile for more than $1,000 under the state government’s newest stimulus package. (Florent Rols, SOPA Images)

The South Australian government has released a second stimulus package worth $650 million.

Under it, households where at least one breadwinner has lost a job are eligible for a $500 cash payment via the Federal Government’s JobSeekers allowance.

Homeowners and renters will also be eligible for relief up to $715.10, while public servants with an unemployed family member will be able to have their leave paid out.

The South Australian state government has announced it will provide $500 cash handouts to households, as part of a second state stimulus package to keep the economy going.

The latest package, worth $650 million, brings the South Australian total stimulus to $1 billion in an effort to safeguard jobs and maintain livelihoods.

“This is, without question, the greatest economic emergency of our generation and our collective response must be equally as potent,” Premier Steven Marshall said in a statement.

“Not only is my government doing everything in its power to help save lives throughout this crisis, but we are acting swiftly and decisively to help save livelihoods – to ensure South Australians are supported to get through this period and emerge stronger and more resilient.”

Households, where at least one breadwinner has lost their job due to the economic downturn, will receive a one-off payment of $500. The instalment will be rolled out to South Australians via the Federal Government’s JobSeeker Allowance, which replaced Newstart last week.

South Australians who own their own home will also receive $715.10 as cost of living concessions are rolled forward as part of the package. Renters meanwhile will receive $607.60.

Public service workers will also be able to have their leave paid out if one of their family members loses their job.

They’re not the only ones who will receive a handout. The government has also promised $300 million to support businesses and encourage them to keep on workers, while community, sports, art and recreation centres will receive a $250 million boost.

The state’s so-called ‘Jobs Rescue’ package comes as national unemployment is expected to hit 11% by the middle of the year and businesses struggle to keep Australians employed. Entire sectors of the economy have so far shut down and the Federal Government looks like only tightening restrictions further to limit the virus’ outbreak.

It remains unclear whether other states could soon follow South Australia’s lead and start putting cash back in the hands of consumers.

