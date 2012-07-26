South American Debriefing

I only have 30 minutes to write this piece.



It was a bit naive to think I could leave behind America’s police state. Also, when I look on a map, I feel too far away from my family and friends and readers — a routine business trip to New York or Los Angeles, which would be covered by my air miles, is now a gargantuan flight. I am literally on a different continent from most of you right now.

This is a large part of the reason why I am returning to the States tonight, aside from the language barrier. My head was filled with Latin and French in school, not Spanish — so much for practical knowledge!

Also, I don’t want to dismiss the myriad opportunities I have been given. I get to interview people like Donald Trump, and Ron Paul, and charismatic start-up CEOs. I have a very successful company, which would be nearly impossible to grow from my outpost here in South America.

I no longer believe life is supposed to be lived by avoiding stress, avoiding confrontation. If anything, you only move forward and grow when you are under stress.

I have always believed that writing — especially in a place like New York, that is littered with great writers — is merely a commodity. Being in the media and getting invited on TV is merely a fluke of timing and personality.

But for whatever reason, people listen to my ideas, and I don’t want to abandon that trust for a life of simple-living, and fun nights, out here.

Back to the US I go, at 530 miles per hour, to continue writing about our sinister police state. America is amazing, and the only thing standing between it and true greatness is a rollback of our post-9/11 collective paranoia… and yes, it’d be nice if we did not spend all day on Facebook arguing about health care. There’s a whole world out there!

— filed by David Seaman in Montevideo, Uruguay.

