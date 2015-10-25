South Africans wake up earlier than everybody else

South Africans appear to be morning people.

According to Jawbone,the company that makes devices and accessories that measure activity and sleep, South Africans average a wake up time of 6:22 a.m.

Jawbone’s team of data scientists analysed data from millions of Jawbone users in more than 40 countries and found that South Africans tend to wake up earlier than everybody else.

But just because they wake up early doesn’t mean they don’t get a decent amount of sleep. According to Jawbone, they average a bedtime of 10:38 p.m., so they get just over 7 hours of shuteye.

Jawbone’s results for South Africa are based on about 100,000 nights of sleep, the company told Tech Insider.

On the other side of the spectrum are Russians, who, on average, don’t go to bed until 12:51 a.m. (Russians still average seven hours of sleep, though.)

One thing to keep in mind when considering the data from Jawbone is that the company only looked at data from people who use their products, and people who use them may be more health conscious than the typical person.

Jawbone also didn’t look at data from people in every country in the world — Jawbone’s products are sold in just over 40 countries, and there are just under 200 countries in the world.

