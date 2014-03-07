A Young South African Soccer Fan Invaded The Field And Celebrated With The Brazilian National Team

Brazil defeated South Africa 5-0 in an international soccer friendly held in Johannesburg, South Africa. But the best scene came immediately after the game when a young boy ran onto the field (via The Mirror).

Soccer FanMirror


Security quickly intercepted the lad and started to escort him off the pitch.

Soccer FanMirror

But a member of the Brazilian team stopped security, grabbed the boy, and handed him to international star, Neymar.

Soccer Fan and NeymarMirror

This kid is in heaven.

Neymar and soccer fanbeIN

Neymar took the boy to the rest of the Brazilian team.

Neymar and soccer fanAP

The team then lifted the boy above their heads in celebration.

The young boy then posed for pictures with Neymar before being escorted away. He is the greatest.

Soccer FanYouTube/Steve Reck

Here is video.

