A Young South African Soccer Fan Invaded The Field And Celebrated With The Brazilian National Team

Brazil defeated South Africa 5-0 in an international soccer friendly held in Johannesburg, South Africa. But the best scene came immediately after the game when a young boy ran onto the field (via The Mirror).

Security quickly intercepted the lad and started to escort him off the pitch.

But a member of the Brazilian team stopped security, grabbed the boy, and handed him to international star, Neymar.

This kid is in heaven.

Neymar took the boy to the rest of the Brazilian team.

The team then lifted the boy above their heads in celebration.



The young boy then posed for pictures with Neymar before being escorted away. He is the greatest.

Here is video.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.